UG SRC petitions Vice-Chancellor to ‘immediately’ move academic activities online

UG SRC President, Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko (middle)

The University of Ghana Students Representative Council wants university authorities to consider moving academic activities online.

They want the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (Ag.), direct that academic activities, for the remaining weeks of the academic year for first and final year students, be held online.



The SRC says that their request is on the back of the increasing cases of COVID-19 that are being recorded in the country.



These students had earlier forced a move from online academic activities, saying that students could be trusted to act responsibly in the midst of the pandemic.

In their petition, copied to Radio Univers 105.7FM, the students, led by Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko, said that if academic activities are moved online, the risk of the virus spreading among members of the university will be reduced.



According to the SRC, some students had contracted the virus and were still attending lectures and interacting with their colleagues without caution.