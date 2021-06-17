UG SRC welcomes decision to allow Level 100s to hold more physical classes

Ag. SRC Academic Committee Head, Abdul Salam Mohammed

The Student Representative Council of the University of Ghana has lauded the management of the University for its decision to allow first-year students to have more physical classes when they return for their second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year.

Ag. SRC Academic Committee Head, Abdul Salam Mohammed, says that the decision “is a step in the right decision”



He believes that complaints of students missing out on academic activities due to internet challenges will reduce with this move.



“We called for the face-to-face engagement because of some concerns we had – students missing out on lectures. I think it is a step in the right direction to engage the students face-to-face,” Abdul Salam Mohammed told UniversNews.



With the country still experiencing a rise in Covid cases, Abdul Salam Mohammed called for more education for students to understand the need to adhere to coronavirus safety protocols.

He says that efforts are being made to ensure strict adherence.



“It all comes down to the sensitization factor. We need to communicate to the students on the need to abide by the COVID protocols. We have done some donations but if you look at the lecture halls, we have security men and I believe that these people will take charge,” he added



Management’s announcement that level 100 students will have more face-to-face interactions comes after the SRC submitted a petition to the Vice-Chancellor.



Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, in making the announcement explained that it was to enable the student to make acquaintances with their colleagues.