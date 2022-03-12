UG: There’s nothing I can do, I respect the law – Nana B reacts to Asumadu’s court ruling

Prince Asumadu (left) and Wisdom Ndukwe (right)

Former Presidential Candidate in the 2021 University of Ghana Students Representative Council (UGSRC) elections, Samuel Amos Ofosu says he respects the High Court’s ruling for the swearing-in of Prince Asumadu as the 64th SRC President.

Samuel Amos Ofosu popularly known as Nana B, said on the Campus Exclusive Show that there was nothing he could do about the court’s ruling in favor of his opponent, Prince Asumadu.



“My composure hasn’t changed when I heard the news. It is a risk that we [the candidates] going into the elections, it is either you win or lose.



"I had that mentality. There is nothing I can do about the ruling going in favor of the plaintiff {Prince Asumadu}. It isn’t a big deal.



"One thing I like is, that whenever you think you are affected by something take it to the right system. So if the court has made a decision, we accept it. I really respect the law.” Nana B said.



Earlier after the ruling, Nana B on social media congratulated Prince Asumadu and his vice, Wisdom Ndukwe, and wishes them the best of luck, as they prepare to assume office.

Prince Asumadu is expected to be sworn in as the 64th President of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council after His Lordship Justice William Boampong on Thursday, March 10, 2022, ordered the university’s management to swear him in within 14 days.



The Court granted a cost of 1,000 Ghana cedis payable by the defendants, made up of three top officials of the University of Ghana; the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, and the Dean of Students’ Affairs.



The rest include the SRC Electoral Commission and the former Chief Justice of the UG SRC, Regina Apaloo.



Plaintiff, Prince Asumadu filed a lawsuit on the eve of the 2021 Christmas celebration seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining all five defendants from proceeding with any swearing ceremony that will not see him as SRC President.



Among other reliefs, he prayed the court to impose a mandatory injunction compelling the other four defendants aside from the Chief Justice, to swear-in or cause to be sworn-in the Plaintiff as SRC President pending the publishing of the findings and recommendations of the Dean’s committee.