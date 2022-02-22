UG Vice-Chancellor, others visit Cape Coast Learning Center

UG VC Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (fourth from right) in a group photo with some staff members

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has paid a working visit to the university’s Cape Coast Learning Centre in the Central Region.

The purpose of this visit was to inspect the campus, interact with the staff and students, and other stakeholders in the university’s quest in achieving maximum efficiency in all the city campuses.



The visit which took place on Monday, February 21, 2022, included the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Academic and Students Affairs, Prof. Gordon Awandare, the Acting Dean for the College of Education, the Head of the Cape Coast Learning Centre, and some others.



The delegation also paid a working visit to the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Marigold Asan.

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana has announced plans to open City Campuses at Takoradi and Kumasi in the Western and Ashanti regions respectively.



Both campuses will offer 2021/2022 undergraduate admissions for Bachelor of Science in Administration with options in Accounting, Banking, and Finance, Insurance, Public Administration, Health Service Administration, Human Resource Management, Marketing, E-commerce, and customer management.



Last year, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to announce plans to start the Kumasi City Campus.