UG cuts sod for construction of PhD apartment

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

Source: GNA

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana – Legon, on Wednesday cut the sod for the commencement of work on a Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) apartment for the University.

She said the construction of the apartment would address the infrastructure deficit of the University and “in line with the University's vision to attain a world class status.”



The first phase of the project, which involves the construction of a 60-bedroom apartment out of the 240-apartment facility, will cost GH₵ 9 million and expected to be done in 14 months.



The 60-bedroom apartment will consist of 20 rooms on each floor in a two-story building, including a kitchenette, small sitting area, a bedroom, and a washroom.



The Vice Chancellor said the project would be an opportunity to admit more PhD students, support the training and produce critical thinkers, who would provide opportunities ready to proffer solutions for existing challenges.



“To attract more PhD candidates, it is very important that we focus on increasing the stock of residential facilities on our campuses thereby giving our students an opportunity to study in a congenial environment,” she said.

Prof Amfo said the School would ensure that it incorporated new technologies in the bid to create an intellectual climate that supported its vision of becoming a research-intensive university in the next few years.



She said subsequent phases of the project would make provision for childcare and other gender-based amenities befitting the needs of the 21st century PhD student.



Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, Project Lead for the PhD apartment project, said the focus of accommodation deficit on campus over the years centred on undergraduate school, with little concentration on the graduate school.



She said, meanwhile, one of the difficulties PhD students faced in completing their final thesis had to do with their accommodation.



Prof. Ntiamoa-Baidu said accommodation deficit for PhDs was discovered during a consultative meeting among other pressing needs, including money to pay fees, and to fund thesis research and space for graduate students to study, especially for part-time PhD students.

“In 2017, the UG Doctoral Building, a facility dedicated solely for PhD students was completed and commissioned. So, PhD students could no longer complain that they have nowhere to sit and learn when they are on campus.”



Prof. Ntiamoa-Baidu said having done that, it was time to embark on a project to solve the accommodation difficulties of PhD students on campus.



She added that the project was significant in the history of the University, as it would produce adequate lecturers needed to ensure quality education in existing and new universities across the country.