UG launches 75th anniversary

The University of Ghana has launched its 75th anniversary celebrations.

The 75th anniversary celebration was launched today, Wednesday, 31 August 2022 at the Great Hall of the University.



The theme for the anniversary celebration is “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology, Embracing Humanism.”



The anniversary which will be celebrated in 2023, will be a year-long celebration and it is aimed at celebrating the institution’s perseverance and achievements through years of unprecedented change.



Present at the launch was the Second Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG), Elsie Addo Awadzi, who was the special guest, Chancellor of the university, Mary Chinery-Hesse, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo and other dignitaries.



Meanwhile, 374 programmes at the University are unaccredited.

This is according to the Auditor-General’s 2021 report.



Fourteen out of the unaccredited 374 courses are Diploma programmes while 80 are undergraduate programmes, 213 Post-Graduate and 67 PhD courses.



The A-G in its report noted that the “University advertised 374 academic programmes on the various web portals that had the accreditation expired or requires re-accreditation during the period under review.”



The A-G has, therefore, recommended that management of the University, “expedite action for accreditation and re-accreditation of all new and expired academic programmes respectively.”



It further recommended that management of the university “liaise with Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to take retrospective accreditations to cover all the non-accredited certificates issued to students.”