UG not involved in pricing rates for private hostels – Director of Finance

The University of Ghana has revealed plans to construct a 1000-bed hostel to address the issue of student accommodation.



The Director of Finance, Bernice B. Agudu, made this announcement during the Public Accounts Committee hearing on July 18, 2023.



Moreover, the Director of Finance stated that the private developer, previously reported to have encroached on university land in the Volta Region, has been evicted.



Additionally, proper documentation has been completed for all lands belonging to the university, implying that land ownership matters are being properly addressed.



However, it came to light that the university is not involved in determining the pricing of rooms offered by private companies for student accommodation on campus.

This revelation follows a review of accommodation rates for private hostels on campus, with significant price disparities.



In response to the reviewed rates, the ranking member on the education committee of parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has called for the University of Ghana's management and the students' representative council to form a committee to negotiate private hostel prices.



He expressed concern that the rising costs of accommodation may make tertiary education inaccessible for ordinary Ghanaians.



Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe stressed the need for collaboration between the university and students in determining reasonable fee increases for the facilities provided by private individuals on the campus.



He emphasised that arbitrarily increasing accommodation fees could result in financial hardships for students and may force some to seek accommodation far from the campus, potentially compromising their safety.