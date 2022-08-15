UG suspends Hall Master, Senior Tutor of Commonwealth over recent clashes

Commonwealth Hall

The management of the University of Ghana has temporarily suspended the Hall Master and Senior Tutor of Commonwealth Hall over the recent clashes between students in the university.

According to the management, the two leaders had to be removed because of their lack of cooperation in the ongoing investigation on the clash between students of the Commonwealth Hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall.



“The Hall Master and Senior Tutor of Commonwealth Hall have not exhibited sufficient willingness and ability to hold students of the hall accountable for their actions in the recent violent clashes.



“These officers should, therefore, in the interim, be relieved of their duties while management works with the security services to investigate the clashes, and works towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between students of the two halls,” parts of a statement issued by the leadership of the university read.



The management also said that Commonwealth Hall will be surcharged with all the cost of the damages caused in the Mensah Sarbah.



It stated that all students that are offered places in the two halls will be made to sign undertakings and that all celebratory activities of the two halls have been suspended.

It added that it will continue to with the investigation to determine the root cause of the clashes in the tensions between the two halls.



Read the full statement of the University below:











IB/SARA