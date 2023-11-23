News

1

UGBS student killed by armed robbers

UGBS111 File photo

Thu, 23 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A master's student from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) met his unfortunate demise on the UPSA-UGBS stretch on the evening of November 21, 2023.

The heartbreaking incident occurred when the student, returning from class around 8-9 pm, became the target of a robbery.

According to a tweet by Sikaonline, he valiantly resisted the assailants, but the situation took a fatal turn when he was forcefully pushed into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The university administration is yet to issue official statements on this development.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com