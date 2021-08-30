UGCC has no link with current NPP – Dr. Richard Anane

Dr. Richard Anane

Former Health Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr. Richard Anane, has said that the constant referral of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a ‘Danquah-Busia-Dombo’ tradition is not only wrong but false, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Senior Broadcast Journalist, Kojo Marfo on Kumasi-based Abusua FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Health Minister posited that no member of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) played a role in the founding of the NPP party nor did the then defunct UGCC party lend any form of support towards the founding of the NPP party.



He continued that if people want to give credit to persons that played a vital role towards the party’s foundation, then Okyeame Baffour Akoto should be given prominence and it is right for people to mention Dr. Busia and Dombo as important actors in the party.



Although without mentioning any name, Dr. Richard Anane stated that, if the NPP wants to add any alien member and award key attributes and association to, then Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana’s first Prime Minister) must be given some credits because he was part of the UGCC.

“How can UGCC that collapsed in 1951 be the bedrock of NPP’s tradition?



"UGCC was dead by 1951. This is what I want people to understand. NLM came about in 1954 but even before 1954, Dr. Busia joined forces with a section of Ghanaians to form the Ghana Congress Party which even Otumfour gifted them with a car through Kofi Annan's father.



All this while, UGCC was non-existent so if UGCC was dead and there’s a new Ghana Congress Party, how can someone who played no role in the Ghana Congress Party all of a sudden have an active deep-rooted tradition in the party credited with the party’s successes?” he queried.