UGDecides: Court adjourns hearing into Asumadu’s injunction application

File Photo

An Accra High Court has adjourned the hearing of the lawsuit filed by the 2021 University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council’s (UGSRC) Presidential Candidate, Prince Asumadu to March 10, 2022.

The hearing of the lawsuit was first adjourned from Monday, January 10 to Wednesday, January 12, due to the absence of the presiding Judge.



The court was expected to provide a ruling on the case on February 18, 2022, but according to the judge, Judge Boampon Williams, the ruling could not be given today, due to the failure of the management of the University of Ghana to file a legal application despite filling the defense.



Speaking to UniversNews, the plaintiff Prince Asumadu accused management of deliberately delaying the court’s ruling to prevent him from occupying the position of President of the SRC.



“It is a deliberate attempt by the third, fourth, and the fifth respondents’ Legal Counsel to just waste time because they {respondents} know that we are speaking to issues, and we have a case,” Asumadu said.”



The SRC Electoral Commission, the Registrar, and Regina Apaloo who are the third, fourth, and fifth respondents respectively filed an application without a legal submission asking the court to set aside Prince Asumadu’s writ.

Judge Boampong, on receiving the file gave the respondents a maximum of two weeks to present a legal submission.



The court also directed Prince Asumadu’s Legal Counsel to respond to the respondents’ legal submission within two weeks, but the counsel said they will provide their response simultaneously with the respondents’.



Prince Asumadu on 24th December 2021, file an application at the Accra High Court seeking an injunction on the 2021 UGSRC elections.



Prince Asumadu is praying the court to declare him the elected president of the SRC and order the Management of the University not to swear in another person aside from him as the president.



He also wants the court to compel the Dean of Student Affairs to make public the findings of the seven-member committee that was set up to investigate the irregularities during the elections.