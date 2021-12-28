UGDecides: UG Management denounces Nana B swearing-in; orders proper ceremony for Gen. Secretary, Treasurer elects

UG Managemnet

Management of the University of Ghana has denounced Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony organized by caretaker SRC president, Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko.

The University’s Academic Board has directed for a proper ceremony to be held for the swearing-in of the SRC General and Treasurer elects.



The ceremony is to be held by Friday, December 31, 2021.



These were indicated in a statement signed by the University Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah.



“The SRC Secretary and Treasurer who have been duly elected without contention/dispute should be properly sworn in as such,” part of the statement reads.

“Based on the organogram of the SRC, and until a substantive President is duly declared elected and legally sworn in, the Secretary should act as President of the SRC and the Treasurer as Vice President of the SRC,” the statement continued.



The statement also announced that Kwame Amo Ntow Fianko, the interim SRC President who spearheaded Sunday’s handing over ceremony will be referred to the disciplinary committee for Junior Members.



Ntow Fianko had organized the event despite being cautioned against taking such an action.