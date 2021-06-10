UGSRC to submit petition on cancellation of modular system to management

Students of the University of Ghana are unhappy with the modular system and online teaching

Head of the UGSRC Academic Affairs Committee, Abdul Salam Mohammed has said that the petition to cancel the modular system would be personally submitted by him to university management.

Speaking on Campus Exclusive, Abdul Salam explained that the original petition had to be reviewed and adjusted due “to some questions that were raised,” at the SRC Emergency Press Conference held on Monday, 7th June 2021.



Students of the University of Ghana, in recent weeks, have vehemently opposed the implementation of the modular system and online teaching and learning with its attendant challenges.

Although the Head of the SRC Academic Affairs Committee at an SRC Forum held on Tuesday, 1st June 2021 assured students of the cancellation of the modular system in the next academic year.



That has been received by students, they are calling for an improved Sakai Learning Management System, strong Wifi connection on campus, flexible mode of submission of assignment among other things for the second semester of the 2021 academic year.