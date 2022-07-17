UHAS is now a household brand in the tertiary enterprise - VC declares at 10th Anniversary

University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)

Source: GNA

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has confirmed the maturity of the prime health university as it marks a decade of existence.

He said the University had successfully scaled the stages of development and was now an entity of pride for the nation and the world of health and academia.



The Vice-Chancellor was addressing a grand durbar to mark the 10th Anniversary of the University, which was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Today, UHAS is a household brand and everybody wants to be associated with UHAS now. It has taught us not to despise humble beginnings,” he said.



The University, planted in 2011, had from 2012 grown its student population from 154 to over 7,000, and the Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to political, and traditional leaderships, and host communities.



Notable among them is the government of late President John Evans Atta Mills, which had birthed the institution through an Act of Parliament.

Also acknowledged were the first Vice Chancellor, Council and Management, who helped install the University as the only one in the country solely dedicated to health training.



President Akufo-Addo was also acknowledged for their spirited commitment to the development and continuity of the University.



The President last year facilitated agreements with the Chinese and personally cut the sod for the construction of phase two of the University's physical development- a 60-million-dollar investment.



The Vice Chancellor said the various schools and programmes progressed with ten of its eleven Schools established, while the University enjoyed top rankings both locally and internationally.



Prof. Gyapong noted also that products of the University bore the marks of quality training.

“We are not just graduating students, but the quality of students we are graduating from the UHAS is very very high. Today, UHAS is a house brand, and everybody wants to be associated with UHAS now.”



“The Vice Chancellor used the occasion to draw stakeholder attention to the numerous infrastructural needs of the University, which he said affected student population growth.



“We need the right infrastructure to double our intake,” he said, and mentioned specifically, a mega central laboratory complex, and the School of Public Health at Hohoe, progress of which had delayed for funding.



President Akufo-Addo, in an address, said the nation appreciated bilateral relations with China, and that the Government would ensure it steered towards meeting the development needs of the people.



He revere the speedy achievements of UHAS, and the standards set in the world of academia, and promised continuous support for the University.

“UHAS has come a long way and is bigger than it was envisaged. I am proud of you, UHAS,” President Akufo-Addo said and asked the University to remain true to its mandate of research and community service.



The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to equal access to quality free and basic education.



“Government will not renege on its commitment to provide quality education equal opportunities for this generation. The Government will continue to intervene and make available resources for the provision of quality and free basic and secondary education.



“Education should be a right which all of Ghana’s youth can benefit. Education is the equalizer of opportunities. I want every child to attend school, not only what they learn in books, but for life experiences,” he stated.



Present at the durbar were past and present leaderships of the University, Members of Parliament from the Region, sector ministers, and traditional leaders.

The President cut the anniversary cake and inspected works on the second phase construction.



President Akufo-Addo also commissioned a newly completed hall of residence, named Sokode Hall after the community hosting the main campus of the University.



