UHAS ranked number one for SDG-3 by Times Higher Education

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has been ranked Number One in Ghana by the ‘Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking’ for Sustainable Development Goal Three (SDG-3).

The University gained the percentage range of 73.9 – 79.6 with a points range of 102-200 to attain this feat.



The University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology returned a percentage range of 68.7-73.8 and 41.5-53.2 with point ranges of 201-300 and 601-800, respectively.



Tristan Horlick, the Regional Manager for Africa of Times Higher Education, in an acknowledgment, said: “I would like to personally congratulate you on your success in the 2022 Impact Rankings. To be ranked in your first year as one of the top 800 Universities in the world is a phenomenal achievement.”



“Being the only institution in Ghana solely devoted to the training of Pre-Service and In-Service health professionals in the country, we are highly elated by this recognition.” a release signed by Mrs Maria B. Gwira, the Director of Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.



“Being ranked number one in the SDG 3 category of the Impact Ranking is a further boost to the image and pride of the University in her 10th Anniversary year. It adds to the successes of the University in terms of rankings in well acclaimed and renowned ranking schemes in the world.”

Whilst THE SDG Impact ranking was based on research, stewardship, outreach and teaching, the SDG-3 aimed at ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages.



Even though this is the first time the University of Health and Allied Sciences is ranked in the Impact Ranking on the SDGs, it placed first in the SDG-3 category among universities in Ghana.



The 2022 Impact Rankings is the fourth edition and the overall ranking included 1,406 universities from 106 countries/regions.



The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings were the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.



Carefully calibrated indicators were used to provide a comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: Research, Stewardship, Outreach, and Teaching.

UHAS places third among 62 Universities



In a related development, UHAS has risen to third place among 62 universities in Ghana on the recently-released AD Scientific Index’s ‘Top Universities in Ghana 2022” ranking.



The Founding Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Professor Fred Newton Binka, placed first out of 27 scientists in UHAS on the ‘Best Scientist in University’ ranking; second out of 979 in Ghana; and 105th out of 23,919 in Africa.



He was number one out of nine in Ghana, six out of 391 in Africa, and 422 out of 4,627 in the World on the ‘Epidemiology and Public Health’ ranking.



Five more UHAS scientists ranked in the top-50 positions on the ‘Ghana Scientist and University Ranking’, including Prof Seth Owusu-Agyei at number three; Prof John O. Gyapong at number four; Prof Margaret Gyapong at number 11; Dr. Martin Adjuk at number 19, and Prof Evelyn Ansah at number 26.

Other scientists who made up the top-10 list of the University’s scientists are: Prof Harry K. Tagbor, Dr Martin Ayanore, Prof Frank Edwin, and Prof Francis B. Zotor.



Prof Binka said he was pleased with those latest achievements of the UHAS, coming at the time it marked 10 years of establishment by an Act of Parliament in December 2011.



Of his own ranking, however, he said: “I’m a little concerned that I’m still ranking high although I’m now retired. The young, up-and-coming scientists of today need to develop a better work ethic and know that hard work pays.”



