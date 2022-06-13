UHAS renames school after Professor Binka

File Photo

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, has renamed its School of Public Health, Hohoe Campus after the University’s foundation vice-chancellor Professor Fred Newton Binka.

The School is now known as Fred Binka school of Public health. The gesture was in recognition for his instrumental roles in the establishment of the university.



As foundation Vice-Chancellor of the University Health and allied sciences, Professor Fred Newton Binka oversaw the establishment of the initial and major infrastructural projects in the university including the school of public health in Hohoe.



He continues to mentor and lead as a research professor in clinical epidemiology even in his retirement age.



Professor Binka’s passion for public health and his desire to see the establishment of an internationally recognised university and the school of Public health has fuelled his continued involvement in the development of the school and expanding its portfolio.



He is currently mentoring postgraduate students and staff and leading the establishment of strong international partnerships to bring inward investments to support the next stage of the school’s growth.



The decision and gesture by the University is to recognise his immense contribution towards the establishment of the University and the School of Public Health in particular.

To this end, the University’s School of Public Health is now known as Fred Binka School of Public Health.



The Vice-Chancellor of the university for health and allied sciences, Professor John Gyapong, described Professor Binka as a selfless man who left his comfort zone and impacted a vulnerable populations and was useful at the inception of the university.



Other speakers including family members and friends all testified to the commitment nature of Professor Binka to get things done.



Professor Binka who was full of appreciation to the University for the Honour done him, recounted his childhood, family and professional journey and was grateful to all who played a role in seeing him succeed in life.



While calling for more support for the university and the Newton school of Public health in particular professor Binka, assured to donate the rest of his time to work with faculties and staff of the university and the School of Public Health to build the scientific base while developing the structure as well as being creative.



As an internationally renowned expert, Prof Binka has published widely and served on various peer-reviewed journals and on editorial boards.