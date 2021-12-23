UHAS to mark 10th anniversary

UHAS

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) will mark its tenth anniversary next year, Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor, has said.

The University established in 2012 has become a prime health institution in the country,



Addressing a media launch of the anniversary at the main campus at Sokode Lokoe, Prof Gyapong said the institution had advanced remarkably from a modest start, adding a decade of growth was worth celebrating.



“UHAS may have started from very humble and even unsure beginnings, yet today it is the place of choice for training health professionals in Ghana’s tertiary education landscape."



“As a university, we do not despise our humble beginnings. Instead, we shall use this opportunity to showcase what we have achieved,” he said.



The Vice-Chancellor outlined activities for the celebration, which had been approved by the University Council.



In addition to the usual public fanfare and community support activities, the tenth-anniversary celebration would include a special edition of the University leadership lecture series, focusing on environmental health and waste management.

There would also be a special focus on the promotion of Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), during which the university would engage Senior High Schools in areas within its vicinities.



Professor Gyapong said as a health institution, health screenings and blood donation exercises would feature in the celebration and there would be sports activities and healthy lifestyle promotion.



There will be open days to offer the public a review of the university and its programmes and also research dissemination and exhibitions.



There would be a special anniversary congregation during which the university’s first batch of Doctors of Pharmacy would graduate and some honorary degrees awarded.



A grand durbar would come off in July 2022 and some projects, including student hostels and the university’s basic school, would be commissioned.



The university’s laboratory complex, which for years has been under steady construction, is also expected to be completed and commissioned to mark the event.

The Vice-Chancellor unveiled an anniversary logo, revealing the theme “Great Giant Rising” and said it symbolized work in progress as the university aspired to attain excellence.



“UHAS is focused on being a pre-eminent health research educational institution dedicated to community services through teaching, research and dissemination of knowledge as well as continue to provide clinical and other services to improve the health status and overall quality of life of our people.



“Ultimately we shall foster partnerships that would positively impact on humanity globally,” he said.



GNA