UK AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Ghana to support December vaccination

AstraZeneca vaccines

Source: GNA

More than one million COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Accra from the United Kingdom to be shipped across the country as part of Ghana’s December vaccine campaign to ensure 20 million people are vaccinated by the end of the year.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the vaccines arrived safely in Ghana through the UK-Ghana partnership and COVIX.



It said Madam Beth Cadman, the Development Director to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, welcomed the vaccines.



It said standing on the runway at Kotoka International Airport to see the arrival Madam Cadman said: “I am immensely proud of this latest arrival of Astra Zeneca vaccines, but we must remember that our work does not end at the airport.



"I am thankful to Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Information, all our partners and teams on the ground who will work tirelessly to make sure these jabs reach those most in need up and down the country



“None of us will be safe until everyone is safe - vaccines have protected thousands of lives both here in Ghana and around the world.

"Alongside the vaccines, we must continue to socially distance, wear face-coverings and wash our hands frequently, particularly over the festive period when we will all be spending time with friends and family.”



The statement said the UK continues to support Ghana’s COVID-19 response: putting UK experts in WHO to work with Ghana’s Health Service and the Ministry of health, supporting academia on genome sequencing and Ghana Health Service to expand quality COVID-19 treatment and testing in 40 underserved districts whilst ensuring continuation of essential health services for women and children.



It said the UK was committed to global public health and equal access to vaccines for all. Over the course of the pandemic, the UK has worked hard with partners around the world to lead the public health response.



It noted that this latest donation of vaccines to Ghana comes on top of the UK’s £548 million contributions to the global COVAX initiative that, had delivered 250 million doses to 44 low and lower-middle-income countries, including 10.57million delivered to Ghana.