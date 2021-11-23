UK-Ireland NDC organizer loses mother

Musah Adamu and his late mom

The National Democratic Congress Branch Organiser for the United Kingdom and Ireland, Musah Adamu has lost his mother.

The late Hajia Adamu Adizatu passed away at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Saturday, November 20, 2021, where she had been on admission following a short illness.



She died at the age of 58 and was married to senior Islamic Cleric, Alhaji Adamu Ahmadu.



Announcing the passing of his late mother on his Facebook page, Musah Adamu described the death of Hajia Adizatu as heartbreaking.



“Rest in peace Mummy, May Allah Grant you Jannahtul Fidaws. I am Heartbroken,” he wrote.

In accordance with Islamic custom, the late Hajia Adizatu was buried on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains North District.



Musah Adamu was elected NDC UK-Ireland branch organizer in 2018 and had prior to his election been instrumental in the party’s activities in the diaspora.



He was a candidate in the party’s parliamentary primaries vying for the Afram Plains North Constituency in 2016.



