UK-based Ghanaian music star Marco Lowrey releases Afrobeats single 'Yo Body'

Marco Lowrey

Popularly known for his unique approach to RnB and Hip Hop, UK born Ghanaian music star Marco Lowrey has made a debut attempt at the fast-growing music genre Afrobeats.

The musician who has over the years warmed himself into the hearts of music lovers across the world with smash singles including Morning Time (2015) and Mon£y Motiva$ion (2020) is back with a new single titled “Yo Body”.



Produced by OGE Beats, Marco Lowrey reveals “Yo Body” was born out of a personal experience where he was blown away by the beauty of a woman during a couple of night outs.



He also revealed the attempt at Afrobeats was informed by the love for the new sound emanating from Africa.

“I’ve always loved and felt a great connection with Afrobeats alongside RnB and Hip Hop. However, my love for the new sounds from Africa grew much stronger after frequent visits to Ghana. It felt good hearing those new sounds” he said.



Officially known as Albert Adomako-Mensah, Marco Lowrey (showbiz name) was born in the UK and schooled most parts of his formative years in Ghana before moving back to the UK.



