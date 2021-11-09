UK-based Ghanaian reveals how he fled from Nigeria after impregnating girlfriend

Victor Badu, a UK-based Ghanaian has revealed that he fled from Nigeria to Ghana to avoid the wrath of his girlfriend's parents.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Yaw Berma declared that he was a womaniser in his youthful age and loved Nigeria for its women. He revealed that he stayed there for about 15 years and got a lady pregnant but did not wait for her parent to contact him.



“I left the country immediately I heard she was pregnant. I knew her parents would be furious so I fled to Ghana and travelled to the UK after a while,” he disclosed.



He however did not mention if he ever went back to see the lady or his child.



Yaw Berma visited Nigeria for the first time in 1981 to buy a radio set to decorate his room. According to him, it was to attract ladies. However, upon arrival, he decided to stay in Lagos and worked as a bus conductor for years.

“I left during the long vacation in high school back then but I never came back. I stayed there till they sacked Ghanaians from Nigeria but I went back again because I loved Lagos. It is one of the best cities to live in. There was money, women, alcohol and the infrastructure too,” he added.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



