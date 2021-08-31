UK journalist shot dead: Is this a plot to disgrace the country or hunger? - Security expert asks

The late Syed Taalay Ahmed of London-based MTA News

African Centre for Security And Intelligence Studies (ACSIS) boss, Paul Coonley Boateng says the crime rate in Ghana is becoming “worrying” after calling on the security forces to beef up their game.

To him, the activity is portraying Ghana badly to the international world after a robbery attack that led to the death of an international Journalist, Syed Taalay Ahmad on the Tamale-Buipe Highway last week.



“Is this a plot to disgrace the country or hunger?” he asked.



Syed Taalay Ahmed of London-based MTA News met his untimely death on Monday, August 23 after the bus he was traveling in, together with another victim Omaru Abdul Hakim, was attacked by robbers.



They were joined by the driver of their Toyota Hiace with registration number GT 7405-16 to the Buipe Policlinic.



However, due to the severity of the injuries, they were all transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where Taalay was pronounced dead.



Police arrest

Four persons are currently in police custody for their alleged involvement in some robbery and murder cases on the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale highway.



The four– Saaju Bukari, Bertor Saabi, Ali Amadi, and Isaad Seidu – were arrested following an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Special Anti-Robbery Task Force.



The operation also resulted in the killing of two robbers after they exchanged gunshots with the Police Intelligence and Operational Teams.



Government commendation



Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, commiserating with the victim's family urged the new IGP and his team to deepen efforts to curb the incidents of crime, robberies, and homicides recently reported in other parts of the country.



“Additionally, outstanding crimes of similar nature under investigation should be completed and perpetrators brought to book in good time,” he said.