UMaT receives vehicle, other logistics from Mineral Commission

George Mireku Duker cutting the ribbon for the commissioning of the vehicle

The Minerals Commission has provided a pick-up vehicle and other logistics to the George Grant University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to enable them undertake an exploration of some mining blocks.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker made the presentation to the University with an appeal to them to use it for the intended purpose.



George Duker described the partnership between the Minerals Commission and UMaT as a novelty that speaks directly to the aim behind the establishment of the university.



The Member of Parliament whose constituency, the University is located, shed light on the positive impact of the exercise on the school.



He noted that the investigation is the ideal medium to create linkages between academia and industry.



He however, appealed to the Minerals Commission to provide more logistical and other forms of support to the University to help them undertake the assignment.



“This is the first time the commission has asked the university to explore areas we can mine. This is a novelty, lets applaud the Commission. This is something that is going to help the University to enhance their geological investigation as far as mining is concerned”, he said

“There are some areas for the university to mine and that is also a novelty. The university is going to have its own concessions that student will be deployed to mine directly. They will be attending to some practical activities whiles on campus”, he added



Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Martin Ayisi said its the resolve of the Commission to provide adequate support to the Geological Service and other relevant institution to undertake the prospecting of areas suspected to be rich in mineral resources.



He explained this is a new dimension the commission is embarking on as a way of resourcing and empowering institutions in the country.



He assured authorities of the George Grant University that the Commission will continue to provide the needed logistics for them to carry out the investigative exercise.



Professor Richard Amankwah, the Vice Chancellor of UMaT welcomed with pleasure the task handed the University and assured that it will be executed to perfection.