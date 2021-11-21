UN, AU must honour ‘iconic’ Kofi Annan – Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief has eulogized the late General Secretary of the United Nations, Kofi Annan.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament on Friday, November 19, 2021, Annoh-Dompreh intimated that Kofi Annan’s exploits went beyond Ghana and Africa.



He called on the United Nations and Africa Union to honour Kofi Annan with a project that befits his ‘iconic’ status.



Proffering reasons for his call, Annoh-Dompreh explained in detail the role played by Kofi Annan in ensuring peace and stability in some parts of the world.



He proposed an annual lecturer by the UN and AU to celebrate Kofi Annan and sensitize the youth of the country about the enormous work Kofi Annan did,

“Kofi Annan was a diplomat who served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006 after rising through the ranks in the international organisation. He has and will always be a great beacon of hope to Ghana and Africa. His activism was a driving force in implementing and developing the concept of Responsibility to Protect (R2P), an international principle that carefully incorporates contemporary ideologies necessitated by the new age of international relations,” Hon. Annoh-Dompreh stated.



“Through this, the ability of a state to protect the lives of its people became a determinant of its sovereignty, for which obligation to protect would either remain with the state or will be ceded to the international system. In 2005 at the General Assembly, the R2P was unanimously endorsed by the UN —thanks to Kofi Annan, — and it has been useful in Côte d’Ivoire, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria, although the aftermath of the NATO intervention in Libya stands as an exception,” he said.



“He is a man we cannot cease to celebrate, particularly because we experience the benefits of his contributions frequently. Indeed, though a significant part of his achievements occurred outside the physical boundaries of our dear nation Ghana, this country has not been left behind in enjoying the perks associated with peace and stability that Kofi Annan held so dear,” he added.