UN Eminent Peace Ambassador calls on IGP

Samuel Ben Owusu and Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

The UN Eminent Peace Ambassador, Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu, and also the Country Director of the United Nations International Association of World Peace Advocates on January 28, called on Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare to discuss national peace and security issues.

Amb. Dr Owusu among other things called on the IGP to institute a National Awareness Program on security and related matters.



According to him, issues relating to explosions safety, domestic abuse, intolerance amongst others are of great concern.



“The need for National Awareness on security and peace-related issues on Safety, Domestic Abuse, Violence Against Women and Children, and most importantly, Peace and Tolerance for National Development of our Nation,” he submitted.



He added that, the Ghana Police Service may consider setting up Television Stations or have a dedicated program geared towards educating the public, particularly the uneducated folks on security matters.

“There is need for the Police to operate a Television station or a platform which will bring awareness and information to the people which will help all citizens to have knowledge on safety when it comes to peace building,” he said.



He also used the opportunity to thank the IGP for granting him the opportunity to have such a meeting geared towards national development.



Amb. Dr Owusu pledged to help the Police in any possible way on peace and security-related programs.



“We also want to extend our strongest support with any projects or missions you may embark on, that is within the purview of our organization, that we can assist with,” he said.