UN ambassador donates to orphanage, adopts two children

Ali Ajami with one of the children at the orphanage

Pioneering marketing guru of the fast-growing industrial giant Twellium Ghana, Mr. Ali Ajami, who doubles as a distinguished individual helping to focus worldwide attention on the work of the United Nation as a UN Youth Goodwill Ambassador, celebrated his birthday amidst joy and charity over the weekend.

The birthday celebration was characterized by a trip and a massive donation to an



orphanage in Ada.



According to Mr. Ajami, the donation is in line with a personal goal as well as the overall vision of Twellium Ghana which has over the years provided healthcare, education, and community support for the less privileged. Items donated included, Verna Mineral Water, Mcberry Biscuits, Planet Flavored Drink, Tip Top Fruit Juice, and many



more.



Speaking in an interview with the press, Mr. Ajami revealed, though he wasn’t born in Africa.



Africa was born in him. And he will forever be grateful to the good people of Ghana for their support and love over the years.

Listed as one of the most influential CMO’s in Ghana in 2019, Mr. Ali Ajami was accompanied by his team of UN Youth Goodwill executives, marketing executives, close associates, friends, and loved ones to the Orphanage in Ada. The teams were met on arrival by the chief of the village with his entourage as well as the supervisors at the orphanage home.



While visiting the home of the needy in Ada, Mr. Ajami was affectionately celebrated by the less privileged who chanted him a happy birthday song, while he was also appreciated by the management of the orphanage center, the chief and people of the village for the kind gesture.



The fun-loving Mr. Ali Ajami took his time to interact with the children and also danced with



them.



The benevolent philanthropist, Mr. Ajami while receiving prayers from the children, promised to always come around to visit and bring them gifts from time to time.



And as an affirmation of his promise and fulfillment of his ambition as a true humanitarian, adopted two kids in the orphanage under his care as their ‘godfather’.

