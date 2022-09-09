UN chief mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, has reacted the death, on September 8, of the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the UN Secretary-General said, the late Queen was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world.



Guterres noted that Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited the New York Headquarters twice.



"I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I extend my sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations.



"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.



"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership," the statement issued on September 8, 2022, concluded.



Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was the longest-serving monarch of the UK.