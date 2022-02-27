UN is becoming impotent, it may collapse like the League of Nations if reforms are not introduced – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the United Nations may collapse just as how the League of Nations went down if immediate reforms are not taken to strengthen the organization.

In his view, the UN is becoming impotent in resolving conflicts in countries.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3/3FM Saturday February 26 in relation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflicts, he called for drastic reforms to be undertaken to ensure that the body does not fall.



The Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs explained that out of all the countries on the UN Security Council, it was only Russia that rejected the resolution for a ceasefire in Ukraine while the UN watched on without sending any message to Russia.



“Honestly, the time has come for us to re-echo the position that we have always taken as a country, so far as our foreign policy imperatives are concerned, that the United Nations needs urgent reforms.

“How does the UN look when yesterday, such a major resolution seeking to end hostilities, seeking to cause a cease fire in Ukraine, majority of countries at the Security Council, you have a situation where only one country Russia which ironically is chairing the Security Council for this month, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, raises his hand and veto the decision,” he said.



He added “So, it didn’t matter what the majority of countries at the UN Security Council wanted. Just because Russia is a member of G5 , their decision did not matter.



“So we have been calling for reforms. The United Nations is becoming impotent, it is becoming moribund and if care is not taken the United Nations will become like its predecessor organization, the League of Nations which collapsed.



“We do not want the United Nations to collapse like the League of Nations. The only way to avoid that is to have reforms.”