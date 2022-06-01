UNDP flats occupants are squatters - Minister

UNDP flats at plush Cantonments

Minister for Works and Housing has described all the people staying in the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) flats in the plush Cantonments area of the Accra metropolis as squatters contrary to an earlier submission at the Public Accounts Committee that they are National Security personnel.

The Minister for Works and Housing made the revelation that all the occupants of UNDP flats are squatters.



This was a response to a question filed by the Member of Parliament for Bole- Bamboi Constituency in the Savannah, Yusif Sulemana, on the status of the occupants of the flat.



According to the minister, the ministry is in consultation with relevant institutions and considering an eviction exercise to get all the squatters out of the building to pave way for its rehabilitation.

It was, however, brought to fore that the sector minister had previously told the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that the occupants were National Security operatives.



It was up to him to reconcile the two statements on the floor of the house.



Meanwhile, the UNDP has denied owning the said flat in the Cantonments area of the Greater Accra Region when news broke that the Invincible Forces, the security wing of the governing New Patriotic Party have invaded the flats.