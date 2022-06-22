UPDATE: Ebola exercise only a simulation

File Photo

The Ghana News Agency has indicated that an earlier reported case of Ebola in the northern Region was rather a simulation exercise.

In an update, GNA indicated that,



“Mr. Fuseini Mahama, Northern Regional Disease Control Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale after the publication said it was a simulation exercise and not real as captured by the report.

“The inconvenienced caused is very much regretted,” they added.