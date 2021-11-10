UPNMG executives complete maiden nationwide tour

Nurses and midwives have been urged to take their jobs seriously

Source: Gideon Baiden, Contributor

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has completed its maiden tour of the various regions in the country. The tour which began on 7th October, 2021 ended on 28th October, 2021 in the Western Region.

The Union’s leadership urged nurses and midwives to “make conscious efforts to create the kind of profession they will be proud of when their legs cannot carry them, thus a profession they will be glad to allow their kids to take up without fear”.



The Union’s leadership also interacted with nurses and midwives and



outlined the policies they have put in place for the betterment of the nursing and midwifery profession.



Some of these policies include; The UPNMG Mart/ Hire purchase scheme, UPNMG Loan Scheme, UPNMG Insurance through a partnership with Enterprise Life and others.



Land Policy

The leadership of the UPNMG also visited some land sites in the various



regions in preparation for the launch of the UPNMG land policy.



Upper West Region



The NEC met with the Chief Nursing Officer of the Upper West Regional Hospital and sensitized nurses and midwives about the Union through a program at Progress FM.



Northern Region

The Regional Executives and the NEC visited the Director of Nursing Service at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Ms. Dangnikuu Evelyn-Eda and held a durbar at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Conference Hall.



Ashanti Region



The NEC visited health facilities in the region which included; Tafo Government Hospital, Konongo Government Hospital, Nyaboo and others as well as the Ashanti Regional Chief Nursing Officer.



Volta Region



The Regional Executives and the NEC paid a visit to the Volta Regional Health Directorate (VRHD) to meet with its Leadership and also visited Kekeli Radio where the Unions’ policies, achievements and plans were

outlined.



The tour of the Volta Region ended with a durbar at the Ho Teaching Hospital.



Other regions visited include the Central, Upper East, Brong Ahafo and the Western Region, where fruitful interactions were held with the nurses and midwives.



The Union, led by Maxwell Oduro Yeboah thanked the various regions for their warm welcome and asserted that the UPNMG is taking giant steps to ensure that the Nursing and Midwifery profession regains and maintains the lost standards by ensuring that practitioners are well educated and motivated to discharge their duties.