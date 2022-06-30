UPNMG members to enjoy new welfare packages

Contributions of members will be properly managed

Source: Jerubbaal Kwame, Contributor

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has ended its 2nd Quarter National Council meeting.

The 5-day meeting, held in Sunyani, commenced on June 20th and was attended by all Regional Executives and The National Council.



The leadership of the union discussed how it could further improve upon its existing welfare packages (loan scheme, hire purchase, an insurance scheme for all members, land and housing scheme, scholarship scheme) and gave updates on other packages; The Scholarship Scheme and The Auto Scheme as well as The UPNMG Fund.



The Scholarship Scheme



Leadership indicated that plans are far advanced to roll out its flagship Scholarship Scheme for all members willing to pursue nursing and Midwifery related courses at different levels within the country.



The Auto Scheme

Leadership indicated that the much-awaited Auto scheme which has been on the agenda of the Union is at its final consultation phase and will soon be rolled out.



The UPNMG Fund



Leadership indicated that they have registered The UPNMG fund (to which every member contributes a minimum GHS50.00), as a Fund Management Company - The UPNMG FUND LBG.



The ingenious venture of operating the UPNMG Fund as a Fund Management Company will have the following implications;



The contribution of members, which serves as the mutual fund will be properly and professionally managed, leading to higher dividends for members.

Interest accrued on contributions of members will reflect on the fund's web-based portal.



The UPNMG FUND LBG will manage funds from individuals, unions and institutions aside from that of its members, culminating in the generation of more income for members.



Migration of Nurses and Midwives



Leadership expressed concerns about the recent migration of Nurses and Midwives from the country to the United Kingdom (UK), attributing the mass exodus mainly to the poor conditions of service faced by Nurses and Midwives in Ghana.



Leadership indicated that they will issue an official communique to its employer to see how best they can collaborate to reduce the occurrence.

Procurement of Motorbikes to Enhance Mobility



In order to enhance the mobility of District and Regional Executives, Leadership agreed to procure three motorbikes for each region.



This is expected to help the various regions respond to the calls of members and also facilitate district tours.



Refund of The Nurses Fund to UPNMG Members



Leadership thoroughly discussed the refund of The Nurses Fund to current members who used to belong to the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and the legal team was present to answer questions on the case.

The legal team is on top of issues, has indicated that they have defeated the GRNMA in two defamation suits filed against them [UPNMG] at the Kumasi High Court.



Looking Forward



The National Council unanimously agreed to continue working for the union without taking allowances.



The regional quota has also been extended to the various Districts, with each District entitled to an amount from the dues of each member in that particular district, which is to directly facilitate the work of the Executives in the Regions and Districts.



Leadership indicated that they are determined and fully committed to ensure that there is a vast improvement in the conditions of service of Nurses and Midwives.