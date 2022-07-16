0
UPSA Global Alumni facilitates land for the construction of a modern police station

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 16 At 7.jpeg Francis Dadzie with COP Bediako

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: AAG

The Global Alumni President of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Mr. Francis Dadzie has handed over to the Ghana Police Service a parcel of land for the construction of a modern Police station near the school.

Handing over the letter of allocation from the lands commission at a short ceremony, Mr. Dadzie said this move was a step in the right direction to curb security risks for the students, staff as well as the people of the environs. 

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for making it possible to acquire the parcel of land to commence the construction. COP Bediako Director of General Technical services received it on behalf of IGP who is an alumnus and a member of Global  Alumni.

He thanked the school and the Global Alumni for their benevolence.

According to him, the Police station will provide solid grounds to combat crime in the area. COP Bediako restated the mandate of the Service to provide safety for the people of the country at all costs.

Source: AAG
