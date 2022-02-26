UPSA barely affected by UTAG's strike action - UPSA SRC Veep

Vice President of UPSA SRC, Timothy Tome

The Vice President of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Student Representative Council (SRC) Timothy Tome, has disclosed that the effect of the recent strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) was minimal on academic activities.

He applauded the management of UPSA for their proactive approach towards unprecedented events. According to him, the school during the covid pandemic developed a system to facilitate teaching and learning activities.



Timothy Tome indicated that the same system have been in place prior to the UTAG strike, therefore, the strike has barely indented the university’s academic activities unlike other universities who have been hugely impacted by the strike.



“Coming from a period of Covid disturbing our academic calendar, I would say that the UTAG strike did not have much impact on UPSA. This is because our management actually found a way around to get us back on trackback to the system we were prior to the unfortunate pandemic. As I speak to you the level 400’s and all continuing students are in the second semester of the academic calender. The level 100’s are the only badge in the first semester due to obvious reasons. So the strike’s impact was hardly felt by students in UPSA and the university in general,” he said during the #YTwitterSpaces dubbed, ‘UTAG Strike Suspension; Are Students Ready for School?’

“Before the start of the strike we were at the end of our first semester and luckily for us and because of the system here. We have an examination unit separate from the teaching unit so while we waited for the strike to be over we went ahead to write our exams conducted by the examination unit. Fortunately, we’re done with the first and would resume with the second semester on Monday, February 28,” he added.



He further commended the efforts of the SRC leaders of the various universities in the country for their resilience and commitment to assisting students with academics.