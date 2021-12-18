UPSA halts law exam over COVID -19 outbreak

University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

Ghana records surge in COVID-19 cases

UPSA students contract COVID-19



UPSA Law School exams to be taken online



The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School has postponed a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) exam over COVID-19 outbreak.



Sources told the GhanaWeb that the final year students of the LLB programme (both regular and evening students) had gathered at the school on Saturday, December 18, 2021, to write a paper, but the Faculty of Law cancelled the exams due to some of the students being infected with COVID-19.



According to the sources, about four students had been infected with COVID, leading the School of Law to postpone the exams

The sources said the exams are now expected to be taken online



Meanwhile, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, has revealed that new cases of omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected within communities.



This, he says, was detected during the last sequencing that was conducted by the Ghana Health Service.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra Thursday, Dr Kumah Aboagye noted that seven cases were recorded during the sequencing.



“We have also identified Omicron cases in the community. When we did the last sequencing, we saw about seven cases among the community samples,” Dr Kumah Aboagye said.