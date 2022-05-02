0
Menu
News

UPSA holds 5TH classic awards

WhatsApp Image 2022 05 02 At 4.jpeg Some distinguished students were honoured during the event

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Exclusive Classic Events, organisers of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) classic awards, has held its fifth edition of the prestigious awards ceremony to honour distinguished students who are excelling in and outside their academic prospects.

Held on the University’s campus during the weekend, the award scheme honoured several personalities who have, in their capacities aided in the development of student affairs on campus.

Also, some Deans at various faculties were honoured with citations for the remarkable work they have done to ensure students’ welfare is paramount in their course of studies at the university.

Prof. Abednego F. O. Amartey, Vice-Chancellor of UPSA was honoured for his tremendous work in putting the university at the forefront and preparing students for the job market and also making the school a top-notch place for academic studies.

Receiving the citation, Prof. Amartey commended Exclusive Classic Events for their good job in honouring students and staff efforts which is a means of motivating award recipients to do more.

He added that, it would also make those who are yet to be recognised and awarded do more in their endeavours.

“When you do your best in whatever field or endeavour, society will surely recognise you and make sure you always do your best even when no one is watching because hard work pays”, the Vice-Chancellor admonished.

Prof. Amartey charged the students to always strive for excellence in their academics and professional endeavours because excellence leads in all things.

He told the students to come back to the school and assist in developmental projects of the university because there is always room for improvement to take UPSA to the next level.

Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, Registrar of UPSA cautioned the students to be circumspect about their dealings on social media and remain focused on their academic work.

She wished them the best in their academic endeavours the academic work is never easy so they should know the importance of any decisions they take here on campus.

“Have fun on campus but make sure you enjoy your books so when you leave the school the success you would enjoy is the foundation you sacrificed while in school”, she advised.

Benedict Nyarko, Events Organiser with Exclusive Classic Events said the awards ceremony started in 2018 and this is their fifth milestone which shows that the students and management of UPSA have welcomed the award as their own.

According to him, the initiative was to empower students to do more sterling works that would benefit society at large and also appreciate their talents.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK