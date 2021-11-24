UPSA rubbishes reports of sacking 2 female students over ‘threesome’, ‘lesbianism’ allegations

Two UPSA female students accused of lesbianism were reportedly sacked
But the UPSA management say no female student has been sacked
VC is the Chief Disciplinary Officer, according to the UPSA
The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) has refuted reports that it has expelled two resident female students from the UPSA Hostel over their alleged involvement in sexual misconduct.
Earlier, the University in a statement dated November 23, 2021, indicated that it had dismissed the female students from the hostel for their alleged involvement in a “threesome” with a non-resident male.
The statement noted that the two female students fondled themselves “in acts described as lesbianism” during their sexual adventure.
But in a subsequent statement signed by the institution’s registrar, DR. Koryoe Anim-Wright, the management of UPSA said the Vice-Chancellor is the Chief Disciplinary Officer thus any disciplinary action which is not communicated from the office through the registrar is of no effect.
“The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA is the Chief Disciplinary Officer, and all decisions taken by the Vice-Chancellor are communicated through the Registrar. Any disciplinary communication that does not follow the above procedure is not authorized by Management and should therefore be disregarded. The University further states that no disciplinary report on the alleged incident is before Management for a final decision,” parts of the statement read.
Read the full statement below