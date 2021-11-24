UPSA rubbishes reports of sacking 2 female students over ‘threesome’, ‘lesbianism’ allegations

UPSA has denied reports of sacking two female students over

Two UPSA female students accused of lesbianism were reportedly sacked

But the UPSA management say no female student has been sacked



VC is the Chief Disciplinary Officer, according to the UPSA



The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) has refuted reports that it has expelled two resident female students from the UPSA Hostel over their alleged involvement in sexual misconduct.



Earlier, the University in a statement dated November 23, 2021, indicated that it had dismissed the female students from the hostel for their alleged involvement in a “threesome” with a non-resident male.







The statement noted that the two female students fondled themselves “in acts described as lesbianism” during their sexual adventure.