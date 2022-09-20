US$11,000 scholarship grants awarded to 140 students studying Chinese in Ghana

Some of the students receiving their scholarship package

In an effort to encourage the study of the Chinese Language in the country, the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast has awarded scholarship grants totaling about $11,000 to some 140 students from the various Confucius institute study centers across the country.

The Scholarships also funded by the Chinese Embassy in Ghana were presented to students during the 2022 Chinese Ambassador’s Award, which is marked annually to honor students who have excelled in the study of Chinese and promote the learning of the Chinese language.



Speaking at the event, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Lu Kun acknowledged the University of Cape Coast’s Confucius Institute for its outstanding contributions to the teaching and learning of Chinese.



“On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, I will like to extend our warmest congratulations and my sincere gratitude to teachers and the volunteers of the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast and also to the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor for supporting the institute.” He said.



According to him, those efforts have fostered the bilateral ties between China and Ghana adding that bilateral relation between the two countries is “at the forefront of China-African relations.



On his part, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong extolled the remarkable growth of the University of Cape Coast Confucius institute since its inception on 2nd June 2016.

To him, the institute has been providing a platform for many to study the Chinese language adding that the institute has performed incredibly well in Chinese proficiency and Chinese rich competitions.



“There are numerous employment opportunities in the growing number of Chinese enterprises in Ghana. In addition, there are opportunities for further studies in China through the Chinese government scholarship scheme.



“This re-enforces the relationship between the people of China and that of Ghana,” he said.



The Vice-Chancellor noted that the award scheme was a brilliant initiative since it would help motivate students to strive for academic excellence, particularly in the study of the Chinese language.



He, therefore, urged the awardees and students of the institutes to diligently pursue their studies in Chinese because it offers many advantages.

“…not only to those who want to work in Chinese companies but those who want to be globally competitive and to seize the opportunity of other socio-economic development” he continued.



Prof. Nyarko Boampong further pledged the support of the university management to the teaching and learning of Chinese at the Confucius institute at the university.



Some recipients of the award spoke to ATLFMNEWS and said that though the study of the Chinese language is not easy, the results they see are mind-blowing.



“I love the language and am actually a fan of languages, now I fluently speak Chinese, Twi, and English,” one said.