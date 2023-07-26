US$1m, €300K, GH¢350K: Police forward docket on Cecilia Dapaah saga to Attorney-General

IGP George Akuffo Dampare and Godfred Dame

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed forwarding a docket with respect to the case of theft involving former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah to the Attorney-General.

According to police, the move was in line with its procedures after it had initiated investigations into a case filed by the former minister and her husband.



The statemen signed by the police director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi also confirmed that in their investigations, the police “arrested some suspects, recovered some of the stolen items and arraigned suspects before court.”



This is the latest leg in the ongoing public interest case in which the minister is widely reported to have allegedly lost US$1m, €300,000 and GH¢350,000 to thieving former house helps over a period of time in the year 2022.



So far, state entities involved in the case have come to three. The police who started investigations and proffered charges against the two house helps and three other accomplices, the Office of the Special Prosecutor – which arrested the former minister and searched her residence before granting her bail and now the Attorney-General who is expected to give advice on the docket.



POLICE SUBMIT CASE DOCKET ON INVESTIGATION INTO A CASE OF STEALING REPORTED BY MR. DANIEL OSEI-KUFFUOR AND HON. CECILIA DAPAAH TP THE OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY-GENERAL

2. Police have since forwarded the docket to the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice for review and advice.



SIGNED



GRACE ANSAH-AKROFI



ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS







