US$250m BoG office: ‘Just be careful the things we defend’ – Randy Abbey to ex-NPP MP

Randy Abbey

Host of Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV engaged in an exchange with Fuseini Issah, a former Member of Parliament of the New patriotic Party (NPP).

Whiles discussing issues surrounding the US$250m Bank of Ghana (BoG), the former lawmaker mounted a spirited defense of the move stating that it had a history that dated years back.



Issah during his submission insisted that BoG has over time said that the activities of the Central Business District (CBD) has come to the high street and the bank started acquisition of space within the area until 2020 when it got current site through executive instrument.



For Randy Abbey, the decision to build a new office and the location chosen was not a problem except for the timing and the cost of the project.



As the former MP kept defending, the host cautioned that it was high time people watched the things they defended.



“This is the time? Anybody who decides to spend a quarter of a billion to build the head office of a central bank in Ghana needs a certain examination.

“A quarter of a billion dollars. I don’t have a problem with relocation, the cost of doing it is senseless, I had wanted to say stupid. Just be careful the things we defend, just be careful, the things we defend,” Randy added.



The facility, which is costed at US$250 million according to the Minority in Parliament, has attracted a lot of reactions since the apex bank confirmed that it was indeed building a new head office.



The BoG in response to a press statement by the minority stated last week that the new office complex was necessary principally for security and other reasons, stressing that the current location was not safe in the case of an earthquake.



Watch his submission below:





