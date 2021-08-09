US$5m bribe allegation against Kufuor was ‘political blackmail’ – Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former NDC Central Regional chairman

A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has confessed to engaging in blackmail when he trumpted corruption allegations against former president John Agyekum Kufuor years ago.

A newspaper at the time edited by Ambassador Victor Smith alleged that President Kufuor had collected a bribe of $5 million dollars from a Kuwaiti oil magnate.



Smith in 2009, barely a year after Kufuor left office, backtracked on his allegations when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointment Committee where he admitted that he had no proof of what he put in the public domain.



Years on, Allotey Jacobs has also admitted that trumpeting the allegations of Smith had nothing to do with facts but blackmail.



“We were only yearning to come to power so we were just blackmailing,” he said, adding that he has sought forgiveness from the Pope.

“I went for confession in Rome and informed the Pope that this is what I have done so he should pardon me and seek long life for me, that is why I am here today,” he said when he appeared last week on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show.



Aside Smith and Allotey Jacobs, Kokrokoo host, Kwami Sefa-Kayi, noted that current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was also among those who propagated the untrue allegation.



On the front of current politics, Allotey Jacobs – who has been expelled from the NDC – said his interest was to trumpet the good works of the current government because he wanted to see Ghana progress.



“What is bad about trumpeting the good people do? It is the striving person who deserves a push. I want this government to do well especially the president and his vice. I want Ghana to move forward, not always going one step forward two steps backwards,” said.