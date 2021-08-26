US$5m bribery allegation: Court doesn’t deal with hearsay – Gary Nimako Marfo

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo says the lawyer at the centre of the US$5 million alleged bribery scandal involving the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana sounds ‘unserious’.

He claimed lawyer Kwasi Afrifa has till now not been able to provide any factual evidence to back his wild allegation against the Chief Justice.



To him, the lawyer's allegation is only based on hearsay.



"He should prove his allegation before the committee, ‘I hear say, I hear say’ doesn’t work in court. No, we are not joking here, he should prove his allegation,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.

Kwasi Afrifa is now facing a 9-count charge leveled against him by the General Legal Council on his allegation against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah



He is at the moment, fighting a legal battle in the High Court after the Council in its initial hearings concluded that he (Kwasi Afrifa) was cited for misconduct.