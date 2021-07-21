US$5m bribery allegation against CJ: I doubt the police will keep public informed - Campaigner

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has dismissed allegations levelled against him to the effect that he demanded a $5million bribe to influence a case pending before the Supreme Court.

A letter addressed to the Inspector-General of Police on July 12, attention to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, said, “His Lordship asserts that he has not demanded or received any money from any person to influence any decision in this matter or any other matter.”



The police CID has, however, began probing the parties involved in the allegation.



Co-Chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu, is doubting if the police will keep the general public informed on the ongoing probing.



His assertion is on the heels of a question from the Host of the Happy Morning Show [HMS] if the police should release a statement after every probe.



“I’m not hopeful; that is ideal in most democratic dispensations to keep the public informed but I will not be surprised if the police will not do that.



"If they don’t, the discussions will continue in the media for a while but like all discussions in Ghana, after a while, something else will replace it, and life moves on until the police come back and tell us this is what they have found.”

Akwasi Afrifa, the lawyer who has implicated the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in a USD5 million bribery scandal, says he has done nothing wrong.



Akwasi Afrifa had accused the Chief Justice of demanding a five million dollars bribe from his client to influence the final judgment of a case at the Supreme Court.



The allegation by Akwasi Afrifa was in response to a petition filed at the General Legal Council (GLC) by the chief cum businessman, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI.



The Chief Justice has since denied the allegations and reported the lawyer to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



After appearing before the CID on Monday, July 19, 2021, Akwasi Afrifa said, he has told the police what he knows.



“I came here voluntarily. No nobody arrested me and I have come to finish my business. All I will say is that I have not done anything wrong. If you look at the accusations against me, I have given my response,” he said.