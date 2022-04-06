US Ambassador presents Ramadan gifts to Chief Imam

Ms Stephanie Sullivan (far right) seated with the Chief Imam

Source: GNA

The outgoing United States Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Stephanie Sullivan has presented the annual US Embassy Ramadan gift to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The Embassy initiated the tradition of presenting symbolic food items during Ramadan and Eid ul Adha to the National Chief Imam in 2007, which has run for the past 15 years in demonstrating solidarity with the Muslim Community.



Ambassador Sullivan used the occasion to bid goodbye to the National Chief Imam as she ends her tenure in Ghana.



She thanked the National Chief Imam for the support and welcoming gesture that she and the Embassy staff had received anytime they paid him a visit and appealed to the Chief Imam to pray for her to achieve her goals in her next appointment.



The US Ambassador said her deputy would be in charge of affairs at the Embassy before the arrival of the new Ambassador at the end of April.



Ms Sullivan said that the United States holds in high esteem its relationship with the Muslim Community in Ghana, especially with the National Chief Imam who had proven to be a champion of religious freedom and harmony, promoter of inter-faith relations and tolerance with other religions.

The National Chief Imam thanked the Ambassador for maintaining the gesture of kindness to the Ghanaian Muslim community during the Ramadan and Eid ul Adha celebrations over the years.



He added that “we appreciate the role America plays in liberating and empowering people in America and other continents, especially in the areas of Freedom, Religious Liberty and Youth Empowerment.



Present at the meeting was Sheikh Armiyau Shaibu, the spokesman to the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Lateef Abdul Salam, protocol officer of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana.



The US Embassy delegation included the Deputy Chief of Missions Nicole Chulick, Political Officer Christopher Perry, and other Embassy staff.