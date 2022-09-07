Africa'll gain nothing from UK with Truss as new PM – Int'l Relations Expert

Liz Truss, Britain’s next prime minister

International relations expert Vladmir Antwi-Danso has called on Africans not to expect anything positive from the UK with Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister.

Speaking on the Africa Watch Series on Class 91.3 FM’s flagship news programme 505 with Korku Lumor, Dr Antwi-Danso emphasised that a change in the leadership of any Western country will not lead to any change in that country’s relations with Africa.



“When you have a change of personalities in any of the Western countries, we shouldn’t expect any change in the relationship between Africa and that particular country,” he said.



“Nothing is going to change in British foreign policy toward Africa, nothing is going to change gender matters because most importantly, they will like to chart the very course, the pillars of British foreign policy, and that will be it”, he noted.



“So, I can’t imagine that there is going to be anything positive to inure to the benefit of Africa because there is a change. I don’t see any veering off the course. So, we shouldn’t expect anything different from what used to be,” he explained.



Prof. Antwi-Danso indicated that Prime Minister Truss’ major preoccupation will be how to get the issues of Brexit and the UK’s relationship with Europe in line with the ongoing Ukraine-Russia, solved before considering issues of Africa.

In his view, she has “a daunting task of finishing the Brexit or changing the course of Brexit. That’s more important to them and [their] relationship in trade terms with the rest of Europe; relationship, as far as the Ukraine war and the problems it’s having with Russia is concerned”.



“That will be more of a concern to her than a concern of Africa’s problems,” he argued.



Foreign Minister Liz Truss, was on Monday, 5 September 2022, elected as the new Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, after winning the leadership race for the governing Conservative Party following weeks of a fierce contest.



She beat former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, winning by about 57 per cent of eligible votes among Conservative Party members.