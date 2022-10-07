US Deputy Secretary of Energy calls on Lands Ministry

Deputy Lands Ministers Benito Bio and George Mireku Duker with Mr David Turk

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Thursday, October 6, 2022 hosted a high powered delegation from the United State’s of America’s Department of Energy led by the Deputy Secretary of Energy, Mr. David Turk.

Mr David Turk and his entourage held critical talks with the two Deputy Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio and Mining, Hon. George Mireku Duker on issues relative to nuclear energy, minerals and clean energy.



The conversation centered on how the two countries can contribute to the protection of the environment through the adoption and promotion of clean energy methods as well sustainable use of mineral resources.



In his opening remarks, Mr David Turk said the United States believes that countries should make their own decision and that countries like Ghana who have thriving democracy should be active participants in discussions about saving the climate.



He disclosed that the purpose of his visit is to strengthen relationship between the US and Ghana in the areas of energy where both countries enact legislations that control the energy sector such that methods and practises that are harmful to the climate and environment are discouraged.



He mentioned that the United States has taken the lead with the passing of the biggest and most paramount clean energy legislation in history which will see the country invest $500billion into clean energy projects.



Mr. David Turk said the United States will not pay lip service to issues of clean energy but provide adequate support to countries like Ghana who decide to welcome the challenge to save the environment.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, Hon. George Mireku Duker also highlighted on the cooperation and rich history between Ghana and the United States.



He exalted the United States for pledging determination to lead the fight to protect the climate and said that Ghana will adopt the measures necessary to reduce emissions and safeguard the climate.



On the responsible exploitation of resources, Hon, Mireku Duker pledged the readiness of Ghana to partner with the US for the exploration of the recently-discovered lithium.



On his part, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio observed with excitement that the US is actively transitioning to new and clean energy practises.



He said Ghana will seek the support and guidance of the US in its bid to also move away from harmful energy methods and use clean energy.



Mr David Turk was accompanied by the US Ambassador to Ghana H.E Virginia E. Palmer and other senior officials from the US energy Department.