US Embassy in Ghana restates support for LGBTI+ community

Lgbtq Rainbow Flag File Photo of Pride flag

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pro LGBTQI+ members celebrate Pride Month

Sam George, other MPs sponsor Anti-LGBTQI+ bill

Sam George causes pro-LGBTQI+ billboards to be pulled down

The US Embassy in Ghana has restated the support of their country towards persons who identify as members of the LGBTQI+ community.

In a post on their social media handle, the Embassy said US remained committed to bringing an end to the stigma and discrimination meted out against LGBTI+ persons.

It also stressed their dedication to promoting human rights and ensuring freedom for all.

“The U.S. is committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all,” the US Embassy in Ghana tweeted on June 27.

In a separate tweet on June 24, the embassy advocating for LGBTQI+ persons said they were seeking for their basic human rights to be respected.

It stated that LGBTQI+ persons deserve to be treated equally under the law.

“LGBTQI+ persons do not seek special rights, only respect for their basic human rights. As our colleagues, our neighbors, and members of our families and houses of worship, LGBTQI+ persons deserve equal treatment under the law,” the tweet said.

Conversations bothering on LGBTQI+ resurfaced earlier this month after advocates mounted a huge billboard along a major road to mark the Pride month which is celebrated in June.

This drew the wrath on Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, who issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the city authorities to pull down the billboards.

This was subsequently carried through.

The MP and some of his colleagues are spearheading a Private Members bill against LGBTI+ and it related activities.

The bill when passed will criminalize activities of LGBTI+ and curtail the rights of individuals engaged in the act.



