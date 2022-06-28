US Embassy in Ghana restates support for LGBTI+ community

Pro LGBTQI+ members celebrate Pride Month
Sam George, other MPs sponsor Anti-LGBTQI+ bill
Sam George causes pro-LGBTQI+ billboards to be pulled down
The US Embassy in Ghana has restated the support of their country towards persons who identify as members of the LGBTQI+ community.
In a post on their social media handle, the Embassy said US remained committed to bringing an end to the stigma and discrimination meted out against LGBTI+ persons.
It also stressed their dedication to promoting human rights and ensuring freedom for all.
“The U.S. is committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all,” the US Embassy in Ghana tweeted on June 27.
In a separate tweet on June 24, the embassy advocating for LGBTQI+ persons said they were seeking for their basic human rights to be respected.
It stated that LGBTQI+ persons deserve to be treated equally under the law.
“LGBTQI+ persons do not seek special rights, only respect for their basic human rights. As our colleagues, our neighbors, and members of our families and houses of worship, LGBTQI+ persons deserve equal treatment under the law,” the tweet said.
Conversations bothering on LGBTQI+ resurfaced earlier this month after advocates mounted a huge billboard along a major road to mark the Pride month which is celebrated in June.
This drew the wrath on Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, who issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the city authorities to pull down the billboards.
This was subsequently carried through.
The MP and some of his colleagues are spearheading a Private Members bill against LGBTI+ and it related activities.
The bill when passed will criminalize activities of LGBTI+ and curtail the rights of individuals engaged in the act.
