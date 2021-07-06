US Embassy issues alert to Americans on NDC's 'march for justice' demo

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan

The United States Embassy in Ghana has issued an alert to all Americans especially those living in the capital over a planned demonstration by the main opposition National Democratic Congress against the government.

The Embassy told its citizens that the march is likely to draw a large crowd and disrupt traffic.



“Considerable police presence and heavy congestion are expected along the planned route, beginning from Accra Mall at 6 am and then moving south towards Parliament House throughout the day,” the alert said.



The embassy has asked its citizens to monitor local media for updates, exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests, plan for alternate travel routes, and comply with all police and security service instructions.



The NDC’s march according to the party is to help raise awareness about the state of insecurity and lawlessness in the country.

The party also said Tuesday’s protest is to compel President Akufo-Addo to wake up from his slumber and act with urgency.



"The converging point of the march is the Accra Mall, then we proceed onto Liberation Road to Opeibea House then through the Aviation Road through Lands Commission. From there, we proceed to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road. From thereon, we will use the Ako-Adjei interchange to Parliament house," the party said in a statement.



In a separate statement, the NDC also noted that the march is meant to remind President Akufo-Addo of his responsibilities toward the people of Ghana, especially in the area of public safety and security.