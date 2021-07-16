US Embassy make strides in push to end AIDS by 2030 in Western Region

It is estimated that by 2030, 95 percent of people living with HIV will know their status

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

The Western Region is inching closer to the UNAIDS’ target of ending HIV and AIDS by 2030 through the 95-95-95 approach.

It is estimated that by 2030, 95 percent of people living with HIV will know their status, 95 percent of such people will be on treatment and 95 percent of people on treatment will have their viral load suppressed.



As a result of this, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the USAID Care Continuum Project has concentrated its activities in the Western Region and Sefwi Wiawso to accelerate Ghana’s progress in attaining the 95-95-95 goal by achieving epidemic control in these regions in Ghana by September 2021.



To this end, the USAID through the Care Continuum Project laid down objectives and strategies which have led to significant progress in reaching the target in the region by September 2021.



Statistics from the Project indicate that as of March 2021, 18,993 out of 20,036 people representing 94.8% know their HIV status. Out of this, 86% of them are on treatment, while 84% of the people have their viral loads suppressed.



Speaking at a workshop to train journalists in Tarkwa, the Director of Care and Treatment for the USAID PEPFAR Care Continuum Project, Dr. Michael Kwarshie attributed the progress made to key objectives and strategies adopted in order to achieve the target.

These include scaling up effective case finding, linkage, and retention modalities to achieve epidemic control in the Western Region and Sefwi Wiawso by September 2021, demonstrating effective strategies to achieve 95-95-95 epidemic control at the national level and increase access to, uptake of, and retention in HIV Continuum of Care Services for all Persons Living within Western Region and Sefwi Wiawso.



Dr. Kwarshie also mentioned the Identification of more cases through index testing, targeted outreaches, active linkage to treatment where persons with HIV are escorted to a health facility for treatment, effective use of Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART), and many more as some of the strategies employed by the USAID in achieving this.



PEPFAR communication specialist, Dzid Enyonam Kwame noted that the media play a key role in reaching the 95-95-95 target by 2030.



She called on the media to write stories and initiate programme topics that will let people know much about the epidemic so that by 2030, HIV and AIDS can be eradicated in Ghana.