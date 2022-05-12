4
Menu
News

US Embassy underlines importance of transparency in Ghana's judicial system

Judiciary Ghana Photo of judges

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US Embassy has said transparency is critical for the country

US Embassy said transparency is critical for economic growth

US Embassy calls on CSOs to strengthen accountability

The United States Embassy in Accra has attributed the country's long-term stability and economic growth to the transparency in Ghana’s judicial system.

The Embassy, in a tweet, said also that judicial transparency is critical for economic growth.

The U.S. government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) extended its support to public agencies and civil society group to roll out initiatives which strengthen accountability in the judiciary.

“Transparency in #Ghana’s judicial system is critical for the country’s long-term stability and economic growth.

"The U.S. gov’t through @USAID supports public agencies and civil society to roll out initiatives which strengthen #accountability in the judiciary #USinGhana,” the Embassy tweeted.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko